Live Life Well: Tackling the tough topic of suicide with a friend or relative

When to ask if someone you know is good
Suicide Prevention
By Paul Adler
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hey man, you good? That’s the title of a major campaign by The Healthy Living Alliance of the Ozarks. The goal is to reduce suicides among men 45 and older in Greene County.

On this Live Life Well, we’re addressing when to ask if someone you know is good or more directly if they’re thinking about suicide. Groups are holding public events to address the taboo of talking about suicide.

Keep in mind there are some key indicators. Maybe they’re saying they’re a burden to others. They could stop going to social gatherings. Or they make statements about harming themselves. Burrell Behavioral Health says asking someone if they’re considering suicide does not increase the chances of it happening. But it’s uncomfortable, and you may need to build up to it.

“A lot of times, people will convey something indirectly. Like, I wish I could go to sleep and not wake up, I just want out,” explains Clinical Provider Rachel Hudson of Burrell. “I would probably say, well, what do you want out of like, just ask for clarification on what they’ve said. And then, eventually, it would get to are you thinking about suicide?”

Hudson says some don’t ask the question because they’re worried about damaging a relationship. She says a person may initially be upset. But in her experience, they come back and say I appreciate you caring enough to ask.

If you’re in crisis, the national number is 988 to contact a professional. You can text, call, or chat.

Burrell is offering free training to employers and groups to help you learn how to have conversations about suicide. And they’ll help you understand your role in preventing suicide.

