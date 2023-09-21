Marionville, Mo., to be the new home of a pickleball warehouse

The small town is getting a warehouse full of courts that could bring in players from near and far.
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - You might say people in the Ozarks are just tickled with Pickleball.

The small town of Marionville is getting a warehouse full of courts that could bring in players from near and far.

“We are in Marionville, Missouri, and 2,500 people live here,” said RaNay Riffe, owner. “We are home of the white squirrel, apple orchards, and now pickleball.”

Riffe says people come to the small town from Branson, Republic, Shell Knob, Aurora, and some from Oklahoma.

“We have two permanent courts with really big nets, which is a big deal, and it’ll bring in a lot of business,” said Riffe.

“We’ve been playing in a building that has four courts, so it is not near big enough for the amount of people that want to play, so everyone is really excited,” said Regina Payne, pickleball player.

”The plan here is to expand and build Airbnbs, a 55+ community, and to make this area an awesome location for people to come to,” said Riffe.

The grand opening is on Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. -5 p.m. at 515 West Jonathon Dr., Marionville, Mo. 65705.

