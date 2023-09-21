New “Nourish the Ozarks” program to help those who need food as well as those who provide it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new program providing free, locally-grown produce to communities in the Ozarks.

Yes, the Springfield area already has a number of organizations like Crosslines, Ozarks Food Harvest and Least of These to help those who are food insecure. But the new “Nourish the Ozarks” program started by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks adds an extra element to the effort.

Helping those who provide the food as well as those who need it.

“It is an incredibly innovative program to purchase food that is grown right here in the Ozarks and bring it to communities that don’t necessarily have access to food pantries or access to fresh, locally-grown food,” explained CPO Director of Community Collaborations Sarah Osmer. “We are working in partnership with many of the local organizations but what’s unique about this is that it’s really looking to reform our food system. I think after COVID we all realized our food system is incredibly broken and what this is doing is helping localize our food system and supporting farmers so they can have a fair wage and sustainable living.”

“The spirit of this program is to support and lift up small farmers and take their produce to under-served, low income and low access neighborhoods in the community,” added Maile Auterson, the Founder and Executive Director of the Springfield Community Gardens. “It’s also going to provide more nutrient-dense food that prevents chronic disease.”

The Springfield Community Gardens, with its 17 sites in the Springfield-area, is a partner in the process.

“For 13 years we’ve been working on re-localizing our food economy,” Auterson said. “What that means is buying from local farmers, teaching new farmers how to grow their business and then getting that produce out to the people who need it. So we’re basically a food hub with all of our gardens and farms.”

“They have developed relationships with a lot of farmers in our region,” Osmer added. “So they work directly with them to purchase their product and then distribute it through local organizations, churches, senior centers and public health organizations.”

In its first month of operation in August Nourish the Ozarks purchased and distributed 4,657 pounds of produce from local farmers. That food helped 3,605 families at 27 different sites within Greene and Webster County. The program hopes to expand its service area to 17 counties in the future as well as expand its food products to meat, poultry, dairy and eggs.

CPO received a $1.7 million grant from the USDA in helping to establish the new program which is meant to help socially disadvantaged farmers.

“Those who have been traditionally discriminated against,” Osmer said.

“That can be female farmers, people of color, refugees or immigrants,” Auterson pointed out. “It can also be people who are living below the poverty line. Farmers love nothing more than being able to feed their neighbors. If we can help the farmers’ bottom-line and feed their neighbors, that’s a win-win for everyone.”

Those interested in staying up to date with Nourish the Ozarks and learning more about resources and upcoming food distributions are encouraged to visit www.cpozarks.org/nourish or click this link to sign up for our email list.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.