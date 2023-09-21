Ozark County community without internet and telephone service weeks after storm hits the area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Six weeks after storms hit Ozark County some still don’t have internet or phone service.

They turned to us for help when they couldn’t get answers from their provider.

Steven Rehnberg said, “Without the internet, we’re dead in the water.”

“It’s terrible. The problem is our whole community is suffering through this. We need the community to get what’s rightfully theirs,” said Linda Rehnberg.

They have gone without internet and landline phone service since the beginning of August. Storms in their small community of Isabella caused widespread damage.

“The time that we have spent fighting with them over the phone is just ridiculous,” said Linda Rehnberg.

She says she’s called Brightspeed relentlessly.

“We called for a ticket from Brightspeed about a week after the storm went through because we still didn’t have internet service, no landline service. Another two weeks have gone by we saw nothing happening on the road. No crews were here to cut the trees away from the lines. Nothing was done,” she explained.

Steven Rehnberg said, “They can’t give us a date of completion. They can’t give us any kind of date when we’ll have our internet back.”

Brightspeed confirmed in an email that more than 1,000 feet of lines came down during the last storm in Ozark County. There have been delays in getting the resources and materials needed to fix the network.

Additionally, this statement regarding service restoration was provided:

“No customer should have to wait weeks to have service restored and for that, we apologize. We will work to do better. Our crews are addressing this outage and customers should have service restored in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

“I hope that you can light a fire under Brightspeed and get their third-party contractors out here so that we can get service back,” said Linda Rehnberg.

Steven Rehnberg said, “The whole neighborhood just wants to get back to normal.”

