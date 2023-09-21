Peer-to-peer support team assisting Springfield firefighters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

The Springfield Fire Department uses a peer-to-peer support team to assist firefighters needing assistance. The group started in 2017 with 30 members supporting fellow firefighters when their trauma box was at its limit.

For one former captain, it was a fire in 2021 when he finally made the call after being a founding team member. And for him, ensuring the younger generations know there is help when needed.

“There is no shame in saying I need help,” said Ret. Captain Uli Gulje. “Because the person you are calling has needed help too. We are decent humans, and hope we all are in the fire service. Our response is going to be how can I help you? And no judgment, it’s about being healthy. You break your arm, you go to the doctor, and you don’t say, I’m going to tough this out. So, when our minds are hurting, we go talk to the people we have in front of us.”

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 from any phone in Missouri and Arkansas. It will connect you to someone to help.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.