Pennsylvania authorities capture escapee from the Barry County, Mo., Jail

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities captured the last of seven escapees from the Barry County Jail in June. Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd confirmed Mario Che-Tul is in custody in Pennsylvania.

The jailbreak happened on June 1 around 11:30 p.m. Che-Tul was one of seven inmates who escaped the jail. Authorities quickly captured the other six inmates.

Sheriff Danny Boyd says the inmates locked the jailers into a cell and escaped. The inmates stole clothing from the jail property room and will not be in prisoner’s clothing if seen in public.

The sheriff considered Che-Tiul armed and dangerous.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Many will remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and sticky today
Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers

Latest News

Authorities captured the last of seven escapees from the Barry County Jail in June. Barry...
Pennsylvania authorities capture escapee from the Barry County, Mo., Jail
Work to repair a sinkhole off of the James River Freeway led to travel headaches.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of James River Freeway now open
Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon Butternut Squash Soup
Chef Nicole shares the recipe.
Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup