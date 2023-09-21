Springfield Public Schools shows off its new STEM building Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools invites parents and families to tour the new Academy of Exploration (AOE) building at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Academy of Exploration (AOE) program is expanding into its new facility. This will give students more space to learn about STEM-related topics.

The Academy of Exploration is a program where students learn their grade-level curriculum through the lens of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). AOE heavily emphasizes engineering, and now the program will have its own space so students can focus on these fields specifically.

Picture inside one of the renovated AOE classrooms. (KY3)

Dr. Ben Hackenwerth is Springfield Public Schools’ chief strategy and innovation officer, and he said this is a huge development for students interested in exploring careers in STEM-related fields.

“We have spaces dedicated to that STEM work. We have a science lab, which is not always typical in elementary. We have a shop, so spaces for them to do their engineering work,” Hackenwerth said. “Just having spaces that are specialized allows teachers the maximum ability to teach the content through that STEM lenses.”

Nora Mwirigi, a 6th-grade AOE student. She said she loves how she can continue in the program since 6th grade is now included, and she likes how hands-on the program is.

“They really let you learn for yourself so your abilities can grow better than they would in a normal school,” Mwirigi said.

A teacher at AOE, Alex Robbins, said she loves seeing her students grow in fields they’re interested in. The added space is going to help grow those interests even more.

“Really, we get to play on student strengths and figure out what they’re most interested in and play through that,” Robbins said. “The kids really almost don’t realize that they’re exploring what they’re interested in and really just nailing all the things they need to be learning for 5th and 6th grade and beyond for some of them.”

To learn more about this SPS choice program, visit the SPS website.

