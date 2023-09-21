Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer Center at Starbucks headquarters, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Seattle. Technicians look for leaks and flaws. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The claim in a consumer protection lawsuit against Starbucks says the coffee giant’s refresher line of drinks is a fruit drink that’s missing the advertised fruit.

Noan Kominis of New York and Jason McAllister of California filed the suit. They say the refresher drinks do not have mango, passion fruit or acai.

Kominis and McAllister said they would not have paid a premium price for the drinks if they had known they were missing some of the fruits advertised.

Starbucks said the allegations were inaccurate and without merit.

The company wanted the case dismissed because it said the drink names refer to the flavors, not necessarily the ingredients.

A federal judge disagreed, and the case is moving forward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Willard firefighter electrocuted while responding to trailer fire.
Firefighter shocked while battling trailer blaze in Willard, Mo.
Many will remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Most will stay dry today

Latest News

Courtesy: St. Louis Police
Inmate from Greene County escapes from prison officials in a St. Louis hospital
FILE - A condenser sits on the roof during the installation of a heat pump on Jan. 20, 2023, in...
Governors, Biden administration push to quadruple efficient heating, AC units by 2030
Good Samaritans at a Massachusetts beach jumped in to rescue a father and son caught in a rip...
Father gets caught in rip current trying to rescue son
The video shows the mayor of Orem, Utah getting spit on and hit. One woman was arrested in...
GRAPHIC: Utah town mayor appears to be spit on and hit after city council meeting
Good Samaritans at a Massachusetts beach jumped in to rescue a father and son caught in a rip...
Father gets caught in rip current trying to rescue son