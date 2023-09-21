Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon Butternut Squash Soup

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a warm soup ahead of those cool fall days.

Bacon Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces uncooked bacon chopped
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 1/3 cup chopped carrots
  • 1/3 cup chopped celery
  • 3 cups peeled, seeded, and chopped butternut squash
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tbs salt
  • 2 tbsp pepper
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 cup water

In a large pan over medium heat cook the bacon until it begins to become crispy around the edges.  Remove bacon from pan.  Add celery, onions, carrots and butternut squash to pan with olive oil sprinkle with salt and pepper.  Sauté for two minutes.  Add water and let cook until water has mostly evaporated and squash is fork tender.  Remove vegetables from pan and puree in a blender or food processor until smooth.  Add bacon and pureed vegetable back to pan and stir in vegetable broth until combined.  Once mixture is warmed through add heavy cream and stir to combine.  Recipe serves 4.

