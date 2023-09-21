On Your Side: You might get this charge at your next doctor’s appointment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) A Springfield woman who didn’t step foot into a local hospital still got a bill from the hospital. You might get one, too, from your next doctor’s appointment.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Amanda Steele. “It surprised me.”

It was Steele’s yearly appointment with her pulmonologist.

“I was just there for a refill for my medication for the year. That’s all I was there for,” Steele said.

She got a physician’s bill. After insurance, she owes $47.41

“I was expecting that one,” she said.

Then she got this other bill. It says hospital services.

“I wasn’t in the hospital at all. I was across from National Avenue, on the other side of the street,” Steele said.

After insurance, she owes an additional $70.72.

“This additional fee is more than my visit to my pulmonologist,” Steele said.

She called billing, and On Your Side confirmed with CoxHealth. It’s correct.

“She says it’s a new facility fee they are now charging,” Steele said.

Steele says she was never notified and didn’t see signs warning about the extra bill. The facility fee charge is becoming common nationwide as hospitals operate more clinics.

You might recall a few years ago, patients told On Your Side they were dinged at this urgent care clinic. After insurance, two strep throat tests cost more than $1,000.

“Hospital systems will do things like this to maximize revenue,” said Christopher Garmon, an Assistant Professor of Health Administration at the University of Missouri Kansas City.

Garmon says there’s got to be a better way.

“Hospitals have to cover their costs, but how should they do that? I think they should do so in a way that’s straightforward and in a way that they’re not tricking patients,” he said.

Representatives with the Missouri Hospital Association say that’s not the intention.

“They assume it’s a new charge, and in many ways, it’s a more transparent charge than it was before,” said Dave Dillon, Vice President of Public and Media Relations for the Missouri Hospital Association. “This is a change in how hospitals, insurers, and physicians interact. And likely not something they paid in the past, but they didn’t have as much transparency on it,” he said.

The Missouri Hospital Association says hospital-based clinics offer more services than ever before, and that comes at a cost.

“I’m not seeking that service. If I were seeking that service, that would be different,” Steele.

Remember, Steele just went for a prescription refill. Experts with Consumer Reports say what happened to her isn’t right.

“It often turns out to be a financial gotcha for the consumer,” said Chuck Bell, Financial Policy Advocate for Consumer Reporter.

Bell says patients should be billed differently.

“If it’s an unavoidable fee, why not just build it into the medical bill itself and make it subject to a regular insurance reimbursement process? By adding the on an additional fee, they’re really sticking it to the consumer. We think that’s unfair. I’m not sure these fees are really justified by the expenses health systems have,” he said.

A CoxHealth spokesperson declined our interview request but sent On Your Side this statement.

Thank you for reaching out on this and for sharing the patient’s bills. We spoke with our financial team, and the bills are accurate. The second fee is a provider-based clinic charge. Provider-based clinics are considered part of the hospital, rather than a standalone physician’s office. This is a national practice in health care, especially in health systems in which a hospital owns the clinic space and employs staff who assist with patient care. In this case, the Pulmonary Clinic has been a provider-based clinic by designation since mid 2022. This designation means patients will receive a bill for seeing the provider, and a second bill for facility costs. Although we have received few cases of feedback about provider-based billing, we understand the confusion. We acknowledge that there is opportunity to better inform patients and ensure a clearer understanding of the bills they may receive.

The statement didn’t say what CoxHealth will do to inform patients.

“Every hospital is going to spend time and energy to demystify this process, and we can do better,” said Dillon.

“I’ll rethink who I see and maybe go to somebody else,” said Steele.

The American Hospital Association declined an interview but sent On Your Side this statement.

We cannot speak to the circumstances of this particular case. However, the cost of care delivered in hospitals and health systems — and any associated other sites of care operated by the hospital — takes into account the many unique social goods that only they provide. This includes, for example, the costs of maintaining standby capacity for traumatic events and delivering 24/7 care to all who come through their doors, regardless of ability to pay or insurance status. They provide access to critical services that may not be otherwise available, especially in low-income, rural, and other medically underserved communities. Hospital facilities also treat patients who are sicker and have more chronic conditions than non-hospital facilities, which requires a greater use of resources. In addition, hospital facilities must comply with a much more comprehensive scope of licensing, accreditation and other regulatory requirements than do other sites of care. Facility fees are one way that hospitals may bill for overhead costs to maintain all the essential services they provide to their patients and communities, especially as Medicare and Medicaid continue to chronically underpay hospitals for the costs of delivering that care.

Here’s what you can do if you get a facility fee

Some states are taking action to eliminate or put tighter regulations on facility fees. There was a bill a few years ago in the Missouri Senate, but it died before it was passed.

CoxHealth, Mercy, and Citizens Memorial Hospital all charge facility fees. Before your next doctor’s visit, call the clinic and see if it charges a facility fee so you’re not surprised. Also, look for signage in the waiting room and read through your paperwork before you sign it.

