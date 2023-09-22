2 young children killed after pickup truck hits Amish buggy, deputies say

Two children die in crash between pickup truck and Amish buggyTwo children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria, New York, Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – Two young children were killed this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and pickup truck in the town of Alexandria, New York.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Charlene Kring drove her pickup truck into the back of the buggy around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, a 1-year-old died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. A 3-year-old died at the hospital.

Two other children and two adults inside the buggy were also taken to hospital for treatment and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Kring was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: St. Louis Police
St. Louis police capture escaped inmate from hospital with Greene County ties
FILE — Travis Kelce discussed the rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift during an interview...
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ Taylor Swift rumors
Additional rain chances this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rounds of rain & storms to watch this weekend
The facility fee charge is becoming common across the country as more clinics are operated by...
On Your Side: You might get this charge at your next doctor’s appointment
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act

Latest News

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
A 19-year-old driver was saved after a horrific crash, thanks to the heroic actions of police...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Authorities search for suspect wanted in killing who was mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail