Branson Police Department celebrates 110th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department turned 110 years old. To celebrate, the department recognized its officers and their hard work.

“The goal has always been to turn Branson Police Department into the best police department in Southwest Missouri,” says Chief Eric Schmitt with Branson Police.

He says the department and the Branson community are like family.

“This community is special. There is no other way to put it,” says Schmitt.

He says the love from the community is second to none.

