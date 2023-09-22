CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars cut hole into Mt. Vernon business and steal the safe

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

September 19, 2023 Country Junction gas station Mt. Vernon, MO (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial burglary. Sheriff Brad DeLay says burglars cut holes into the back of the Country Junction gas station off Highway 174 in Mt. Vernon. The crime happened around 3 a.m. on September 19th. Surveillance video shows two burglars inside the business. They’re using walkie talkies to communicate with a possible third accomplice in a vehicle, according to DeLay.

Sheriff Brad DeLay says the burglar who stole the safe has tattoos on his neck and chest. Tip Line: 417-466-2131 (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

After taking the safe from under the counter, one man returns and steals several cartons of cigarettes. Sheriff DeLay says the man seen on the security video has tattoos on both sides of his neck and possibly on his chest. The burglars also damaged gaming machines inside the convenience store.

September 19, 2023 Country Junction gas station Mt. Vernon, MO (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff DeLay says the crime is similar to ones that happened years ago in Lawrence County, as well as Greene and Jasper counties. DeLay says in those cases, the burglars also cut holes into buildings to steal.

If you have any information, call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 417-466-2131 or you can leave an anonymous tip by filling out an online form.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.