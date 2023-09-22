Community Partnership of the Ozarks partners with local organizations to host suicide prevention events in Ozark, West Plains

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks partnered with local groups to host suicide prevention events in Ozark and West Plains.

The West Plains event occurs Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Plains Civic Center. It will have an open discussion about suicide prevention and awareness and a remembrance wall for those who have lost family to suicide. There will also be community engagement activities, such as food trucks and kids activities.

Chris Davis, with CPO, says he hopes everyone can attend this important event.

“You know it is a somber issue, but not participating, not getting involved doesn’t make the issue go away. The reality is a lot of people are at risk for suicide. There are warning signs for it. So, putting our heads in the sand and hoping it doesn’t happen doesn’t help. It’s something that we need to recognize,” said Davis.

The event in Ozark takes place Saturday morning at the OTC Richwood Valley Campus from 10 a.m. to noon. It will include a suicide remembrance wall and resources for families to learn more about suicide prevention and mental health care.

Davis says events like this are crucial.

“We really want to try to elevate the awareness that suicide is much more common than people want to realize, but there are also things that can be done to help people identify the signs. There’s training available to teach that, to teach them how to talk to someone. How to ask the question: are you thinking of killing yourself? And then how to connect those persons who may or may need additional resources to professional help,” said Davis.

Missouri has the 19th highest suicide rate in the nation, with 1,200 suicides happening last year alone.

