Community Partnership of the Ozarks partners with local organizations to host suicide prevention events in Ozark, West Plains

Community Partnership of the Ozarks
Community Partnership of the Ozarks(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks partnered with local groups to host suicide prevention events in Ozark and West Plains.

The West Plains event occurs Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Plains Civic Center. It will have an open discussion about suicide prevention and awareness and a remembrance wall for those who have lost family to suicide. There will also be community engagement activities, such as food trucks and kids activities.

Chris Davis, with CPO, says he hopes everyone can attend this important event.

“You know it is a somber issue, but not participating, not getting involved doesn’t make the issue go away. The reality is a lot of people are at risk for suicide. There are warning signs for it. So, putting our heads in the sand and hoping it doesn’t happen doesn’t help. It’s something that we need to recognize,” said Davis.

The event in Ozark takes place Saturday morning at the OTC Richwood Valley Campus from 10 a.m. to noon. It will include a suicide remembrance wall and resources for families to learn more about suicide prevention and mental health care.

Davis says events like this are crucial.

“We really want to try to elevate the awareness that suicide is much more common than people want to realize, but there are also things that can be done to help people identify the signs. There’s training available to teach that, to teach them how to talk to someone. How to ask the question: are you thinking of killing yourself? And then how to connect those persons who may or may need additional resources to professional help,” said Davis.

Missouri has the 19th highest suicide rate in the nation, with 1,200 suicides happening last year alone.

For more information, you can visit here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: St. Louis Police
St. Louis police capture escaped inmate from hospital with Greene County ties
Storms are possible this evening and again Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several Rounds of Storms Possible
FILE — Travis Kelce discussed the rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift during an interview...
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ Taylor Swift rumors
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

Latest News

September 19, 2023 Country Junction gas station Mt. Vernon, MO
CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars cut hole into Mt. Vernon business and steal the safe
The Lawrence County sheriff says the thieves used walkie talkies during the crime.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars cut hole into Mt. Vernon business and steal the safe
The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a woman’s death in Shannon County.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating death in Shannon County
A business east of Strafford, Mo. was damaged by fire Thursday night.
Fire damages business near Strafford, Mo.