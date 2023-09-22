DogFest happening in Springfield on Saturday

By Savannah Harrison
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Calling all dog lovers! DogFest is happening in Springfield this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There’s fun for everyone, especially your furry best friend.

It’s all taking place in Chesterfield Park. There will be demonstrations on training, police dogs, agility, and more. On top of that, there will be plenty of canine vendors selling things for you and your dog.

There are even events for your dog to participate in, like a peanut butter lick-off contest. It’s a great way to spend time with your dog.

“It’s just a nice way to spend a Saturday afternoon. It’s a great place to go and pet a bunch of dogs and just run into people that have similar interests as yourself if you have a dog,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

All dogs are welcome, just make sure they’re on a leash.

“Any dog is welcome as long as they’re on a leash, definitely bring a leash. We have little water stations, so you don’t need to worry about that. And we are selling treats. So there are treats here, so come on down,” said Edwards.

The event is free to the public, and t-shirts benefiting Cruze Dog Park will be available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

