Fire damages business near Strafford, Mo.

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - A business east of Strafford, Mo. was damaged by fire Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to Bob’s Parking on Highway OO around 7:00 pm. They say a structure that serves as both a home and an office was on fire.

An official with the Strafford Fire Protection District says the structure was heavily damaged, but should be salvageable.

No one was inside when the fire broke out, but one family pet, a dog, died. Other dogs were revived at the scene.

One firefighter suffered a cut to his hand breaking glass to get inside the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.