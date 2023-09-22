FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rounds of rain & storms to watch this weekend

Good Friday morning, everyone. As expected, our next frontal system is starting to make its presence known here in the Ozarks to get this weekend started. Thanks to a quick stationary front over central Missouri, it brought in the morning clouds and rain chances to get our Friday started. The focus will then shift to the reorganizing warm and cold fronts to our west through the rest of the weekend.

Next fronts coming in from the west (KY3)

While our morning round of rain is winding down, some additional rain in eastern Kansas and eastern Oklahoma could try to come near the I-49 corridor by late morning and near the noon hour today. Otherwise, the overall trend will be to keep things dry for the afternoon with some peaks of sun returning later on.

Trending drier by the noon hour today (KY3)

Dry with some peaks of sun this afternoon (KY3)

After a quiet night with partly cloudy skies, the warm front out west will try to spark some isolated showers and t-storms in the Ozarks in the northwestern Ozarks Saturday afternoon. Everyone else looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies in place.

Few isolated t-storms Saturday afternoon (KY3)

By late Saturday evening, the cold front out west will start to approach. Ahead of it, we’ll see scattered showers and t-storms develop in eastern Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma and work into the western Ozarks. In terms of timing out the t-storms for us, I think we’re fair game to see those storms in our forecast between 9 o’clock Saturday night and 2 o’clock Sunday morning.

Storms developing by Saturday night (KY3)

Storms into early Sunday morning (KY3)

Those t-storm chances for Saturday evening could have the potential to turn strong to possibly severe. In fact, areas along and west of US 65 have a level 2 risk for some severe t-storms to develop late Saturday evening. East of there, a level 1 marginal risk extends to Dixon, Mountain Grove, Plato and Harrison in northern Arkansas. Again, the timing for any storms to turn strong to severe would be between 9 PM Saturday and 2 AM Sunday with wind, hail and heavy rain being the main threats.

Level 1 to 2 risk for severe weather Saturday evening (KY3)

Severe threats we're watching Saturday night (KY3)

Until this frontal system can move on, we’ll hold on to scattered showers and t-storms under mostly cloudy skies through the morning hours. Then, we’ll see skies turn partly sunny through the day.

Scattered rain chances continue Sunday (KY3)

How much rain can we expect through the weekend? Taking this morning’s rain into account with the additional likely rain chances late Saturday and early Sunday, amounts will range between half an inch and up to 3 or 4 inches of rain for most.

More rain expected through the weekend (KY3)

After that storm system clears out, much of next week is looking dry and quiet. I will, however, keep an eye on an upper-level wave that could try to clip us on Wednesday with a few isolated showers during the day.

Few showers possible next Wednesday (KY3)

As for temperatures, some returning sunshine will allow highs to top out in the upper 70s for most of the Ozarks on this Friday afternoon.

Upper 70s for most Friday afternoon (KY3)

After another mild start Saturday with lows back in the lower to middle 60s, partly sunny skies on Saturday will send highs briefly back into the middle 80s for much of the area.

Briefly back in the 80s Saturday (KY3)

Starting Sunday, the passing cold front and nice upper-level setup keeping the upper-level high away from us will keep highs in the middle to upper 70s through much of next week. On top of that, morning lows will be back into the 50s starting Monday morning.

Feeling like fall next week (KY3)

