Greene County judge says Glendale High School QB can return to the field

Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has ruled that high school football star Kylan Mabins may return to the field.

According to court documents, Greene County Judge Derek Ankrom ruled that Mabins is eligible to play and that he also paid his $1,000 bond.

Student-athlete Mabins transferred from Kickapoo High School to Glendale High School this summer. MSHSAA ruled him ineligible to play because it says he transferred schools for athletic reasons. Mabins’ attorney, Jay Kirksey, says that’s not true.

“Kickapoo and MSHSAA, they acted in concert with each other based on fraud, malice, and collusion. This court found that athletic leaders engaged in mistreatment that hurt the very athletes they’re supposed to protect,” said Kirksey.

In August, a Greene County judge heard arguments for and against a temporary restraining order allowing Mabins to play while a complete investigation is being conducted. Kirksey says evidence will prove that the student wasn’t recruited to play at a rival high school.

Glendale’s head football coach, Mike Mauk, left the position before the season started.

According to Kirksey, the judge’s order means that Mabins can suit up and be on the field, it is up to the coaching staff at the game to decide if he plays or not.

