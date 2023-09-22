Historic Commercial Street building to be demolished in Springfield

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers will demolish a 120-year-old building at the intersection of Commercial Street and Washington Avenue. From the Bartlett Drug Company to a car dealership, the building has held many names and many owners. One thing that hasn’t changed is its location on historic C-Street.

John Sellars is a historian and the Executive Director of the History Museum. He is also a Springfield Landmarks Board Member. He says when history is erased, part of what makes us who we are also disappears.

“Those types of things, those types of pieces of the puzzle, can only be told when you have things to point out up to when you have things to tell him about. And so it’s very important,” said Sellars. “History has made us what we are. And we need to be aware of it. We need to be concerned about it.

The owner requested permission from the Landmarks Board to demolish the building months ago but was initially denied. Once he came back with expert opinions that refurbishing the building made no fiscal sense, the demolition was approved.

Architect and landmark board member Layne Hunton says that while keeping the building around would be great, one has to think about practicality and profitability.

“It’s not necessarily as easy as just saying that would be a great idea,” said Hunton. “If so, I believe every old building would be saved. The problem with this one specifically is that it has been neglected not because of current ownership or even ownership over the last several years. It’s been ownership over the last decades.”

When we asked if he thinks it’s a case of demolition by neglect, he said.

“Absolutely not. The owner who currently owns the building bought the building in the condition it’s currently in. They had no say over it being neglected or it getting to its current state,” said Hunton. “I also don’t think that they should be held accountable for that.”

At this time, officials from the city of Springfield say the demolition will be postponed to an unknown date. City officials say they’re postponing the road closure that would have gone with the demo “until we receive confirmation from the property owner regarding the demo.”

We will update this story when we know more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Storms are possible this evening and again Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several Rounds of Storms Possible
Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers

Latest News

The Branson Police Department turns 110 years old.
Branson Police Department celebrates 110th anniversary
"Nourish the Ozarks" will supply the food insecure with locally-produced food to try and...
New “Nourish the Ozarks” program to help those who need food as well as those who provide it
The facility fees are becoming common nationwide as hospitals operate more clinics.
On Your Side: You might get this charge at your next doctor’s appointment
Storms are possible this evening and again Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several Rounds of Storms Possible