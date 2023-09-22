Historic Commercial Street building to be demolished in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers will demolish a 120-year-old building at the intersection of Commercial Street and Washington Avenue. From the Bartlett Drug Company to a car dealership, the building has held many names and many owners. One thing that hasn’t changed is its location on historic C-Street.

John Sellars is a historian and the Executive Director of the History Museum. He is also a Springfield Landmarks Board Member. He says when history is erased, part of what makes us who we are also disappears.

“Those types of things, those types of pieces of the puzzle, can only be told when you have things to point out up to when you have things to tell him about. And so it’s very important,” said Sellars. “History has made us what we are. And we need to be aware of it. We need to be concerned about it.

The owner requested permission from the Landmarks Board to demolish the building months ago but was initially denied. Once he came back with expert opinions that refurbishing the building made no fiscal sense, the demolition was approved.

Architect and landmark board member Layne Hunton says that while keeping the building around would be great, one has to think about practicality and profitability.

“It’s not necessarily as easy as just saying that would be a great idea,” said Hunton. “If so, I believe every old building would be saved. The problem with this one specifically is that it has been neglected not because of current ownership or even ownership over the last several years. It’s been ownership over the last decades.”

When we asked if he thinks it’s a case of demolition by neglect, he said.

“Absolutely not. The owner who currently owns the building bought the building in the condition it’s currently in. They had no say over it being neglected or it getting to its current state,” said Hunton. “I also don’t think that they should be held accountable for that.”

At this time, officials from the city of Springfield say the demolition will be postponed to an unknown date. City officials say they’re postponing the road closure that would have gone with the demo “until we receive confirmation from the property owner regarding the demo.”

We will update this story when we know more.

