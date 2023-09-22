‘I have to do this’: 10-year-old girl jumps into race to help her mother finish marathon

A struggling marathon runner gets a final stretch assist from her 10-year-old daughter. (Source: CNN, COURTNEY RICH, THORNTON FD, MICHIGAN STATE POLICE)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mother in Utah was running on fumes during a recent marathon until she got an assist from a very unexpected running mate.

Sometimes you just need a little push from a helping hand.

And such was the case with Courtney Rich, a marathon-running mother, who found herself struggling to finish the final mile of a race.

“I could feel my legs slowing down and I was thinking I was going to disappoint my kids,” Rich said.

But it was one of her kids who came to her rescue.

Rich’s 10-year-old daughter Avery jumped in and helped her down the final stretch.

“It took me a second and then I realized it was Avery in her Crocs running with me!” the mother said.

Avery added, “I saw another little girl finish with her mom and my mom was struggling even more than that. So, I was thinking she needs it, I have to do this.”

Rich said Avery’s supportive surprise gesture made all the pain go away and the pair crossed the finish line hand in hand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: St. Louis Police
St. Louis police capture escaped inmate from hospital with Greene County ties
FILE — Travis Kelce discussed the rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift during an interview...
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ Taylor Swift rumors
Strong to severe storms are possible in far western counties.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several Rounds of Rain Possible This Weekend
The facility fee charge is becoming common across the country as more clinics are operated by...
On Your Side: You might get this charge at your next doctor’s appointment
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act

Latest News

Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See latest scores and highlights for Week 5
President Biden Announces New Office of Gun Violence Prevention
Government shutdown looms
“We are not sacrificial,” Regional VP of government workers union on looming shutdown
KY3's Joe McLean reports.
"We are not sacrificial," Regional VP of government workers union on looming shutdown