Jordan Valley Community Health Center notifies patients of data breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The personal information of patients at Jordan Valley Community Health Center may be in the wrong hands after a massive data breach.

The health center says between March 9th and June 22nd, information including patient names, addresses, e-mail addresses, birthdates, and race was stolen.

The private information was only stolen from patients who identify as Native American.

“We deeply regret that this happened and have further limited access to information without a business need to prevent it from reoccurring,” said Stephanie March-Hopkins with Jordan Valley Health Center.

Moving forward, the health center is recommending that affected patients request a free annual credit report and register for fraud alerts.

