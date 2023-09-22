Missouri Highway Patrol investigating death in Shannon County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a woman’s death in Shannon County.

Troopers report a man found his girlfriend dead on Wednesday. Investigators say he had been camping with Mary McWilliams Fletcher, 69, at a remote campground when he found her dead. Troopers say the man had to drive to a gas station in Eminence to call 911 since he didn’t have cell service at the campsite.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is currently waiting on the results of an autopsy.

