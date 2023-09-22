Much needed upgrades to Plaster Stadium now in the works for upcoming football season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You might notice some changes to MSU’s Plaster Stadium on game day Saturday.

Missouri State University (MSU) is going to have many “phase one” facility upgrades and new concession options in time for the upcoming football season. The MSU season opener is on Saturday and you’ll be able to get a look then and what some of these upgrades include.

The MSU Athletic Director Kyle Moats said these renovations are long overdue. Plaster Stadium has been around since the early 40′s and although there’s been many renovations since then, Moats said the work is not done yet.

“We wanna make it enjoyable. We wanna make it a great experience when they (fans) come here not just only to watch our football program but everything else that goes on with it,” Moats said. “When you park, when you come to tailgates, when you come to the stadium you’ll have those amenities you expect when you come to a division one program.”

One of the biggest improvements to Plaster Stadium is the new scoreboard with video and a new audio system integrated into the system.

There’s now more seating for students with additional seating options on the grass berm just beyond the north end zone for the first time. This is in addition to traditional student seating on the stadium’s east side.

There’s also concession stand upgrades that includes a more fan-friendly food experience. There will be added items to the menu and three new “grab-and-go” stations to speed up checkout time.

Moats said the upgrades don’t stop there and fans will continue to see more improvements overtime.

“The second phase, if you will, will be more infrastructure. We’ll improve the bathrooms next year and do some things with the stadium that maybe fans don’t notice as much but things we’re investing in our football program.”

There’s also a tailgating change this year. According to the MSU website, student tailgating will move directly north of McDonald Arena but still be a vital part of the BearFest Village scene with a DJ, inflatable games and other new items. The Bear Garden will move to the area around the bear statue north of the stadium.

Tailgating starts at 11 a.m. with load-in starting at 8:30 a.m.

