Ozarks Life: Buck Nelson’s out-of-this-world trip

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - Once upon a time the town of Mountain View, Missouri, was the center of the cosmic universe.

“The more I dove into his story, I just found it fascinating,” Emily Smith said.

Smith owns a small cafe on Front Street called Cosmic Coffee. It is now ground zero for a close encounter of an Ozarks’ kind.

Customers still wonder exactly what happened in the woods almost 70 years ago.

“When I was younger, I thought he was kind of crazy,” resident Becky Haselhuhm said.

“A lot of people sincerely believed that, you know, he had been there,” another local, Kenny Smith, said.

“I don’t mind listening to the stories all day long,” Emily said.

Cosmic Coffee is named after a local legend. About three decades after Buck Rogers rose to fame Buck Nelson made a claim.

“He met aliens,” Mountain View resident Sylvia Tegan Vaughn said. “He wasn’t abducted by aliens because he went willingly.”

In July of 1954, Buck took a photo of what he says are three flying sauces over his ranch. He sent that photo to newspapers all over the region.

Over the next nine months, these UFOs would visit him five times. On the fifth visit, he and his dog went into the spacecraft. It was Buck and Ted’s excellent adventure.

SuEllen Price lives a few blocks from Cosmic Coffee. Her parents owned the drug store at the time of Buck’s journey. Her mother saved all of the newspaper clippings relating to Buck’s trip.

“I said, ‘Come on, dad. I mean, really what,’” SuEllen asked about Buck. “And he said, ‘Buck understood how people thought and what they were looking for.’”

“He was outgoing,” Kenny said about Buck when he would see him in town. “He had the clearest blue eyes, I think of anybody that I ever saw. And he was interesting to talk to he had a distinct character about him.”

Despite a 6th-grade education, Buck knew how to market his story. For years, he would have Spacecraft Conventions at his farm with guest speakers and musicians.

“My mom told me this story,” Becky said about her mom and grandpa riding horses to the conventions. “They would just mingle with everybody and talk and tell stories and their best music and cooking.”

“I remember people just walking around with binoculars the entire time we were there,” SuEllen remembers from her childhood when visiting the convention. “You know, being young. I remember the things that were really odd to me as a kid.”

“The road out there was a gravel road there were cars parked all up and down the road,” Kenny said. “People from all over the United States basically, were there.”

Buck also wrote a book about it called ‘My Trip to Mars, the Moon, and Venus.’

Back in 1956, he described a computer on Venus. He said the planet has TV sets that read books to you and play music. He mentioned Mars has more of a primitive culture with homes made from rocks. But all of his destinations had the 12 Laws of God which resemble the Ten Commandments.

“I resonate with some of the qualities that he believed in of how we should treat each other,” Emily said. “So I love that aspect of it.”

And whether you believe Buck took a trip or not, you have to admit he knew how to tell an out-of-this-world story and draw people by the hundreds to Mountain View, Missouri.

“It’s so special that a gentleman from the 1950s has a story that we can still talk about,” Emily said. “And that can bring people to our small town.”

Buck didn’t bring any souvenirs back from his trip but says he left American flags on Venus, Mars, and the moon to prove he was there.

You can find Cosmic Coffee inside The Neighborhood Tribe which is an artisan shop in Mountain View.

The city has a three-day festival coming up to honor both Buck Nelson and the solar eclipse it’s from April 5th through 8th.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

