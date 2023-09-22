Parkview and Central High Schools in Springfield add new rules for spectators during football games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In an effort to keep fans safe during high school football games, you’ll find updated bag policies at a couple of Springfield Public Schools. Both Parkview and Central High Schools have altered their bag policies for spectators.

“We want people to see what our student-athletes are doing, and we want the community to see the school spirit in the stands,” said Springfield Public Schools Athletic and Activities Director Joshua Scott.

There are rules that all spectators at all SPS home games need to follow. High school students have to show their Student IDs to attend, K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, students must remain in the stands for the whole game unless they’re using the restrooms or concession stands, and there are no large bags or backpacks allowed.

While all SPS schools have those baseline rules to follow, individual schools still have the autonomy to add on top of those rules if they see fit.

“They couldn’t come out and say, ‘Hey, high school students don’t need to have an ID,’ because that’s a common practice across all of our schools,” said Scott. “But they do have the authority to add in extra measures that that they choose to.”

While small see-through bags are allowed at some SPS schools, at Parkview and Central, no bags are allowed. The only exceptions are a small clear bag no larger than 12x6x12 inches, a gallon-size freezer bag, or a clutch purse not exceeding 4.5x8.5 inches.

Scott says if there are issues, these rules are not set in stone and could change.

“If there are concerns, share it with us, but you know, our job and what we’re trying to do is put out the best experience that we can for everyone that attends the games.”

Now for students who may not have the chance to take their bags home between school and the game, we’re told by SPS that if there is a need, you can speak with an administrator at one of these games, and they can let you inside the school to lock up your backpacks in your locker before the game.

