Sen. Josh Hawley says he supports UAW workers on strike

Sen. Josh Hawley says he supports UAW workers in their strike against the Big Three automakers.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C.. (KY3) - UAW workers will find out Friday if more strikes will happen against the Big Three automakers. UAW president Shawn Fain said on social media that if negotiations do not progress, more strikes against plants will be announced at Noon (ET) Friday.

The UAW wants a 40 percent pay increase, a 32-hour work week, and an end to a tiered wage structure that pays newer workers less. 3,600 Missourians are on strike at GM’s assembly plant in Wentzville, near St. Louis. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said he supports the workers on strike.

“The companies need to come to the table here and pay the workers a fair wage and the truth is they can afford it,” said Sen. Josh Hawley. “They have been making money hand over fist, these companies and they have been pouring billions of dollars into stupid climate initiatives that create jobs in China, rather than in the United States. They need to take all the money that they’ve been spending on that and invest it in American workers and American wages.”

Meanwhile, UAW President Shawn Fain has been very active on social media during the strike. He posted this to X this week, showing scenes from different Hollywood movies that say “Tick Tock,” pointing to Friday’s deadline. As of Friday, almost 13,000 workers are on strike out of the 146,000 members who work for the Big Three automakers. Financial experts are fearing a potential hit to the U.S. economy as strikes continue to affect the supply chain.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: St. Louis Police
St. Louis police capture escaped inmate from hospital with Greene County ties
Additional rain chances this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rounds of rain & storms to watch this weekend
FILE — Travis Kelce discussed the rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift during an interview...
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ Taylor Swift rumors
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

Latest News

The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
You might notice some changes to MSU’s Plaster Stadium on game day Saturday.
Much needed upgrades to Plaster Stadium now in the works for upcoming football season
Additional rain chances this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rounds of rain & storms to watch this weekend
Sen. Josh Hawley says he supports UAW workers in their strike against the Big Three automakers.
Sen. Josh Hawley says he supports UAW workers on strike