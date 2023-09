SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CARE is hosting the 15th annual Putt for Paws happening on October 9th at Highland Springs Country Club. Sign up for a chance to win $25,000!

For more information or to donate visit www.carerescue.org/p4p.

