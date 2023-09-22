St. Robert, Mo., woman says cardiac test saved her life

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A Pulaski County woman says a test anyone can get may have just saved her life.

The St. Robert woman says her mother’s heart attack prompted her to get the test.

“We prefer shopping together to get our heart rates up,” said Judy Woody and Cindy Grizzell.

They are like many mother-daughter duos. They spend time together shopping and laughing. The laughter stopped briefly earlier this year when 85-year-old Woody had a heart attack.

”I had three stents put in. They had difficulty because in 1998, I had a triple bypass, and where the blockages were is where they had done the cabbages, said Woody.

Though her 65-year-old daughter is active, Grizzell decided to sign up for what’s called a coronary calcium scan.

“Going into the screening, I thought it would give me a baseline for my health,” Grizzell said. “Knowledge is power. If there was something to learn, I wanted to know so I could do something about it.”

She thought the results would be good.

“When I got the results, they weren’t so good,” said Grizzell. It had showed calcium buildup.”

Grizzell had blockages, leading to two stent inserts to strengthen her weakened arteries.

“I felt guilty. I thought I just felt bad that our family passed it on to her. I mean, I know it’s nothing we could have done about it. She’s family. She’s my daughter,” said Woody.

Springfield cardiologist Dr. Paul Freiman says the calcium scan is important.

”If you’re middle-aged and your coronary calcium score is zero. Well, you know, you’re in the pretty low-risk group. You can feel pretty good about how you know how you’re doing, and you probably don’t need to be very aggressive with medication treatment and lifestyle changes and so forth,” said Freiman.

While insurance may not cover it, Dr. Freiman says it’s worth the price, and not as much as you would expect, about $100.

Mercy nurse Carolina Sherrer, the local leader of the Mercy cardiac program, works with both Woody and Grizzell. “If you have a family history of heart disease, you should be extra mindful,” Sherrer said. “Go the extra mile and do preventive testing.”

Woody and Grizzell agree it’s a small test that could set your mind at ease and even save your life.

”I think you just need to be proactive in your health, even if you’re doing the right things. If you have a history of heart disease or any other health issues, stay on top of it and work with your physician to have that testing that you need to have done,” said Grizzell.

To find a hospital doing the test with Mercy, click here

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

