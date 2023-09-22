Tunas, Mo. man sentenced for involvement in death of baby

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Tunas has been sentenced for his involvement in the death of a baby in 2020.

Court records say 27-year-old Brantly Scott has been sentenced to 25 years. In June, a judge found him guilty of the death of the baby.

The two-month-old boy died in 2020. Scott first told investigators the boy hit his head in a bouncer but later admitted to shaking the baby after attempting to calm the baby.

The judge found Scott not guilty to charges of child endangerment.

