Tunas, Mo. man sentenced for involvement in death of baby

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Tunas has been sentenced for his involvement in the death of a baby in 2020.

Court records say 27-year-old Brantly Scott has been sentenced to 25 years. In June, a judge found him guilty of the death of the baby.

The two-month-old boy died in 2020. Scott first told investigators the boy hit his head in a bouncer but later admitted to shaking the baby after attempting to calm the baby.

The judge found Scott not guilty to charges of child endangerment.

