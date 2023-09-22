Two men in Douglas County charged, in separate cases, with attempting to meet with minors at a Walmart

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have been charged after being arrested, in separate cases, in a Douglas County Walmart when they thought they were meeting up with minors.

William Travis

According to court documents, 32-year-old William Travis is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted statutory rape, two counts of attempted statutory sodomy, and first-degree sexual misconduct.

According to investigators with the Ava Police Department, a member of the Alliance Against Childhood Exploitation reached out to the department, saying they were in contact with Travis via an app.

The group pretended to be a 15-year-old girl and began messaging Travis. Travis engaged in explicit conversations with the person who he thought was the girl. Travis and the girl (ACE) decided to meet at a Walmart in Ava on September 16, with a third girl, who was 16 years old, before going to have sex.

Members of ACE and officers with the Ava Police Department made contact and arrested Travis in the electronics section of the store. He is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Troy Mayfield

According to court records, 44-year-old Troy Mayfield is charged with second-degree attempted statutory rape, second-degree attempted statutory sodomy, and second-degree sexual misconduct.

On September 17, the Ava Police Department was again contacted by ACE, saying that a man named Russell had been sexually messaging a 14-year-old girl. Russell mentioned he was 36-years-old. The man said she was too young for him but asked how old her stepsister was, and the girl, ACE, said 18.

The two then messaged about him and the 18-year-old meeting to have sex and decided to go to Walmart in Ava and then go to a hotel.

On September 18, law enforcement and ACE went to the Walmart. They arrested Russell, who was actually identified as Mayfield, in the electronics department.

He is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

