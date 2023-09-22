Woman sues McDonald’s claiming severe burns from hot coffee

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a photographer, at a McDonald's restaurant in New York.(Mark Lennihan | (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is being sued again after a customer allegedly burned herself after spilling hot coffee.

According to the lawsuit, an elderly woman claims she was served a scalding cup of coffee with an improperly attached lid from a McDonald’s restaurant in San Francisco.

As a result, the coffee allegedly poured out on her lap after she tried drinking it and caused severe burns.

The lawsuit also alleges that the restaurant employees refused to help her, but in a statement, the McDonald’s CEO said employees and management spoke to the woman within minutes of the incident.

The CEO also said the company is reviewing the claim in detail.

The company was previously sued in 1992 after a woman suffered third-degree burns after spilling coffee.

She was awarded nearly $3.2 million but later settled for roughly $480,000.

Earlier this year, a family was awarded $800,000 after a toddler was burned by hot chicken nuggets served by McDonald’s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: St. Louis Police
St. Louis police capture escaped inmate from hospital with Greene County ties
Storms are possible this evening and again Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several Rounds of Storms Possible
FILE — Travis Kelce discussed the rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift during an interview...
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ Taylor Swift rumors
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

Latest News

Two people are dead after a bus carrying high school band members overturned. (WCBS,...
2 dead in high school band bus crash
The days are limited before the government is forced to shut down, unless some sort of deal is...
Government shutdown likely as GOP infighting escalates
Picture of Plaster Stadium with the bear statue on the north end of the stadium.
Much needed upgrades to Plaster Stadium now in the works for upcoming football season
Bill Formanek says he wants to set the record straight that his friends did not abandon him...
Injured Grand Canyon hiker disputes claim that his friends abandoned him