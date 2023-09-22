ON YOUR SIDE: CPSC issues new safety guidlines for button batteries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new government move to keep youngsters safer. Button batteries can be found in all kinds of products and devices in our homes.

The Consumer and Product Safety Commission has added a requirement for the packaging. Until now, it was just a recommendation.

New package regulations for button batteries (KY3)

From 2011 to 2021, there have been 27 deaths and over 54,000 cases of people being treated in the ER from swallowing button batteries.

For Stasia being a mother of three and another on the way, her home, like most other has devices with button batteries, “Oh a few, we don’t like much of the noisy toys, but there is definitely a couple remote control cars of something that has them in there.”

Becky Spain, the safe kids coordinator with Mercy Hospital, says, from those toys to key fobs, flameless candles, button batteries are becoming more and more common.

“We just need to be aware of what times in our home that have those. Making sure we are keeping those items when are not supervising them up and away, and checking your toys to make sure they have those screw latches on them,” says Spain.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Reese’s Law which was enacted in August of 2022, made the CPSC put federal safety requirements for button batteries on packaging and how they are used in toys for children under 14 years of age.

“I am not a huge fan of forced anything, but I do understand they are very dangerous if a kid was to swallow them,” says Stasia.

“Really, the problem is, when the battery becomes lodged in the throat, it mixes with that moisture in the throat that creates this corrosive chemical and starts to burn. Within two hours, you can have some serious and fatal burns inside the throat,” says Luke Spain, the injury prevention specialist at CoxHealth.

When it comes to symptoms of ingestation of a button battery, they can take many different forms. “You are going to see anything from cough, wheezing, difficulty breathing, difficulty swallowing. You may see a lot of saliva or drainage.” says, Luke Spain.

Regardless of the best advice, if your child has or you think has swallowed a button battery, to get them to the emergency room as fast as possible and call the poison control center.

“When something like that has happened, time is of the essence, so we want to get your kiddo to the hospital as soon as possible,” says Luke Spain.

Reese’s Law also requires all batteries manufactured after February 12, 2023, to meet the Poison Prevention Packaging Standards.

