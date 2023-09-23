First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until midnight. It Includes these counties:
- Barry, Mo.
- Barton, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking possible storms with high winds, heavy rain, and hail. Some areas could see several inches of rain in a short period.
