First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until midnight. It Includes these counties:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking possible storms with high winds, heavy rain, and hail. Some areas could see several inches of rain in a short period.

