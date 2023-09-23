First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until midnight. It Includes these counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking possible storms with high winds, heavy rain, and hail. Some areas could see several inches of rain in a short period.

