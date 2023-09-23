Jacob Clark ties a program record with 5 passing TDs, helps Missouri State rout Utah Tech 59-14

Picture of Plaster Stadium with the bear statue on the north end of the stadium.
Picture of Plaster Stadium with the bear statue on the north end of the stadium.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for 414 yards and tied a program record with five passing touchdowns to help Missouri State rout Utah Tech 59-14 on Saturday and give coach Ryan Beard his first win as head coach.

Clark completed 14 of his opening 15 passes — with scoring plays of 45, 16 and 8 yards — to help build a 28-7 lead. J.J. O’Neal also had a pick-6 in the first quarter for Missouri State. The Bears had a 191-82 advantage in total yards in the first quarter as Utah Tech had just two first downs.

Clark’s fourth touchdown, a 10-yarder to Hunter Wood, gave Missouri State a 35-14 lead late in the second quarter. Clark was 17 of 21 in the first half for 356 yards and four touchdowns. Terique Owens had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Hunter Wood had three grabs and two touchdowns.

Owens and Raylen Sharpe each had over 100 yards receiving for Missouri State (1-2). Owens recorded his first multi-touchdown game with two.

Kobe Tracy was intercepted four times for Utah Tech (1-3). He was 17-of-41 passing for 167 yards.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Greene County judge says Glendale High School QB can return to the field
Watching strong to severe t-storm chances tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching strong to severe t-storm chances tonight & early Sunday morning
Troy Mayfield and William Travis. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Two men in Douglas County charged, in separate cases, with attempting to meet with minors at a Walmart
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating a death in Shannon County
FILE — Travis Kelce discussed the rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift during an interview...
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ Taylor Swift rumors

Latest News

O-Zone: Republic 21, Willard 20
O-Zone: Ash Grove 41, Miller 0
O-Zone: Ash Grove 41, Miller 0
O-Zone: Pierce City 21, Clever 6
O-Zone: Pierce City 21, Clever 6
O-Zone: Ava 51, Salem 0
O-Zone: Ava 51, Salem 0