Let’s play tag! Monarch butterflies to be tagged in Springfield on Saturday to track migration to Mexico

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday, September 23, from 2-3 p.m. (weather permitting), you’re invited to the Butterfly House at Nathaniel Greene/Close Memorial Park (just south of the Springfield Botanical Gardens building) to see around 200 monarch butterflies tagged and set free just before their southern migration.

The tagging is being done for scientific research conducted by a conservation and research organization known as Monarch Watch, a non-profit program based at the University of Kansas.

Visitors to the Butterfly House on Springfield’s south side can always see some beautiful and unusual sights. For instance, inside the structure, there are several small huts that resemble birdhouses.

But look closer, and you’ll see tiny cocoon-looking objects of different colors (for different species of butterflies) hanging from perches. Some of them are so colorful they look like plastic ornaments, but as it turns out, they’re chrysalides (also known as pupae) that are part of the transition stage when a caterpillar turns into a butterfly.

“This is a monarch chrysalis,” said Deb Barnhart, pointing to a dark pupa that’s about the width of her finger. “This one will be emerging today. You can tell based on its shape and the fact that it’s getting darker.”

The monarch about to emerge will be part of a huge upcoming fall migration of millions and millions of butterflies to the south. Each summer, there can be up to five broods (one complete cycle from egg to adult) produced by monarchs in the Ozarks, but those born early in the summer only live 3-5 weeks.

Those born in the late summer and early fall are biologically and behaviorally different from those emerging in the earlier months. The shorter days and cooler air of late summer trigger changes in the monarchs, and females won’t lay eggs until the following spring.

Those late summer and early fall monarchs live 8 to 9 months and migrate in the fall to get out of cooler climates. Those west of the Rockies migrate to California, while all those east of the Rockies (including those from the Ozarks) travel over 2,000 miles to the forests high in the mountains of Mexico.

“Even though a butterfly has never been to Mexico, it will find its way to the same place where its ancestors migrated if it doesn’t encounter a semi-truck on the freeway or a hungry bird,” said Chris Barnhart, who along with his wife Deb are curators of the Butterfly House. “Most of them won’t make it but for something this small to travel that far with that kind of accuracy, with no GPS and no battery power, it’s miraculous.”

Because of their lifespan, monarchs will only make the trip there and back once, but they know where to go and when it’s time to go.

“One of the signals is day length,” Chris said. “Another is the height of the sun at midday which is also a cue that allows them to orient. They know what the elevation of the sun on the horizon should be at different times of the day and that’s how they know which way to go.”

To learn more about the monarchs migration, local observers have been taking part in a nationwide project since 2011 that involves placing tags on monarchs in Springfield and then releasing them.

The tags have no electronic devices on them, just a web address for people down south who come in contact with the butterflies to contact Monarch Watch and add the information to the organization’s database.

“What the biologists are trying to figure out, first and foremost, is are there things that are threatening this (migration),” Chris explained. “Is climate change potentially an issue? A European organization that classifies species as endangered or secure declared the migratory monarch population to be endangered last year.”

The population numbers seem to fluctuate from year to year, so the jury is still out on just how endangered the monarchs really are, but one thing we do know is that if those butterflies didn’t migrate back north from March-June every year, people in the Ozarks wouldn’t get the chance to see one of nature’s most beautiful creatures.

“They can’t tolerate freezing temperatures,” Chris pointed out. “So they can spend the winter on the Gulf Coast or on the West Coast, but not in the Midwest. So the migration is necessary for us to have monarchs.”

Because of the cooler weather, the Butterfly House at Nathaniel Greene is about to close for the season, but there’s still time to get out for the Saturday tag and release at what has become a popular place.

“It’s the only free native butterfly house in the state of Missouri,” said Friends of the Garden Executive Director Heather Parker. “We have already reached 40,000 visitors this season and we’re on track for a record this year. Last year we had 42 countries represented among our visitors and 49 states represented from the U.S.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.