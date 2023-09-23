Route 66 Record Show happening Sunday in Springfield

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Sep. 23, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Route 66 Record Show is happening Sunday in Springfield at the Relics Event Center on Battlefield.

It’s a great place for music lovers of all ages. The record show has been going on for years now and draws in a variety of people from the Ozarks and beyond.

There’s something for everyone, from vinyl to CDs, to cassettes. Organizers like Doug Erb say this event is for everyone.

“Young and old, anybody in between. Men and women, kids. You know, I see a lot of parents bringing their kids in and showing them what they used to listen to. Maybe they hope they get into their music, you know, and vice versa,” said Erb.

This event has a variety of genres of music as well, according to organizer Robert Thompson.

“We hope that a lot of people, maybe they get introduced to new music while they’re here that, of course, they can find their favorites and stuff, because a lot of our vendors to carry multiple types of different types of genres of music. So you can find everything from rock, pop, and hip hop, R&B, country, you name it. We’ve got all kinds of stuff here,” said Thompson.

The event is happening on Sunday, September 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It costs $5 to get in.

