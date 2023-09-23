Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosts Ritter Springs Park camping weekend

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you or your child ever wondered about how it would be to spend the night in a Greene County park?

Well, here’s your chance! Registration is open for the Ritter Springs Park Camping Weekend.

It Includes kayaking, hiking, outdoor games, Dutch oven dinner, breakfast, and more. And, some camping equipment is available for rent.

Youth scholarships may be available. Registration is required for the event next weekend. It costs $10 a person. Ritter Springs Park is located at 3683 W. Farm Road 92.

