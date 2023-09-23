Walk through downtown Springfield on Saturday raises awareness to end Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Springfield happens this weekend. Organizers hope the event brings hope to those living with the disease and those caring for people with it.

Springfield is just one of 600 cities participating in this event. It happens on Saturday morning at Jordan Valley Park.

Three Ozark sisters, Kim Powers, Brenda Foster, and Pam Hammonds, will participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“She didn’t know that I was her sister at that point. And she just did a minute ago,” said Kim Powers.

Kim and Pam’s sister, Brenda Foster, was diagnosed when she was just 57 years old.

“It’s so terrible to witness someone you love so much going through this and knowing what they have ahead,” said Pam Hammonds.

Both sisters are watching Brenda’s memory rapidly decline.

“It’s a horrible, helpless disease,” said Foster. “And I just think people need to be aware of how bad it is and how badly research is needed nd how badly a cure is needed.”

