Branson High School hosting college and career fair Monday night for students

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson High School is hosting a college and career fair on Monday for students.

Branson High School’s Principal, Dr. Jack Harris, says that this is a great chance for students to really see what’s available after high school.

“This is just a great opportunity to see a multitude of different opportunities that are out there post-secondary, really find something that they’re passionate about, whether it’s a certain university, certain trade that they’re, that they’re great at, and then they can get plugged in early on to really kind of see through their whole high school years,” said Harris.

The fair is open to students of any grade, and Harris encourages everyone from freshmen to seniors to come to check out what is out there.

“We do encourage underclassmen to come out, again, just to kind of see some of those possibilities out there. Sometimes four years of high school seems like it’s a very far away place in the sky, but it’s coming up very quickly for them,” said Harris.

The fair is also open to other neighboring school districts, including Hollister, Forsyth, School of the Ozarks, Bradleyville, and Blue Eye.

“We partnered with five other area districts that are maybe a little bit smaller district where they can’t really kind of get the number of vendors and colleges to be a part of this thing. So we certainly want to open our doors to them as well,” said Harris.

There will be over 70 vendors at the event, including community colleges, four-year universities, trade schools, military branches, and more.

Harris says an event like this lines up with Branson’s mission for students.

“Post-secondary success is a big part of what we’re doing up here at Branson High School, and across secondary schools in the state of Missouri. We’re really focused on preparing students for that next chapter after high school and making sure that they have the skills and competencies that they need to be successful once they graduate,” said Harris.

The College and Career Fair is taking place at Branson High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday. You can find out more information here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.