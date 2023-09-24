Leave the leaves! Missouri Department of Conservation says to leave behind some of the leaves on your lawn this autumn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - September, 23 is the first day of fall, and with it, we’ll see a lot more leaves changing color and falling off the trees into our lawns.

While you may think it’s time to break out the rake and the leaf blower, you may want to consider holding back on that just a little.

As the temps drop around the Ozarks, so too, with the leaves on the trees, it makes for some beautiful visuals for us, but what you may not know is that those leaves on the ground can have a very important role to play when it comes to wildlife.

“Leave the leaves,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Under that leaf cover are a lot of pollinating insects in the beginning forms of their lives”

Skalicky says though you may want to get rid of all the leaves on your lawn, you should leave some behind.

“If you have places that are out of the way, like a lot of times along a fence row long, you know, along a property line fence or something like that long, maybe your deck or something leaves kind of collect that those places the grass isn’t that great anyway,” said Skalicky. “So you don’t have to clear that out just to make it look a little cleaner. By leaving those leaves, you’re actually benefiting the insects, which benefit us, so everybody wins.”

Skalicky says you’ll want to leave the leaves behind in places like where your fence meets your lawn. In these kinds of areas, the grass tends to suffer a little more anyway. Bugs are going to use those leaf deposits as cover so that their larva can survive underground during those colder months.

Skalicky says in a time where bugs already have it hard enough as it is, it’s important to help where we can.

“In this day and age, a lot of pollinating insects aren’t doing good,” said Skalicky. “And we’re not just talking, you know, your big showy blooded butterflies, there’s ground-nesting bees, there’s moths, stuff like that all of these also have larva and pupa that are in this leaf cover, while by leaving the leaves, you help these insects. And that also will help us it will help pollinators.”

Leaves serve as a natural mulch that will suppress weeds and fertilize soil.

Another option is to mulch the leaves using a lawn mower. Mulch can protect the soil’s surface and stop erosion from rainfall. It can also be used as a compost mixture to use on crops.

For more leaf and gardening tips, visit the United States Department of Agriculture’s gardening website here.

