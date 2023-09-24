Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University
Tuskegee University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff, Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray) - An overnight shooting at Tuskegee University officials sent multiple people to the hospital, WSFA reports.

A university spokesperson said it happened at an “unauthorized party” at the West Commons housing complex. She said two campus visitors were treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds, while two students were injured trying to leave the area. The nature of the injuries was not specified.

The Tuskegee University Police Department is working with local law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

The university says counseling resources are available to students.

