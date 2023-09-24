Police investigate deadly e-bike crash in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly e-bike crash in Branson.

The crash happened Saturday night on Green Mountain Drive. Investigators say the bike had a mechanical failure, causing it to ride out of control. The rider hit his head on a rock when he crashed.

Police have not identified the driver of the electric bike.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.