Police investigate deadly e-bike crash in Branson, Mo.
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly e-bike crash in Branson.
The crash happened Saturday night on Green Mountain Drive. Investigators say the bike had a mechanical failure, causing it to ride out of control. The rider hit his head on a rock when he crashed.
Police have not identified the driver of the electric bike.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.