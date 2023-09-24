Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors

Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.(AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was reported earlier that Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It looks like Swift threw the ball back in his field--see what we did there--and attended today’s game.

Dating rumors have been swirling around the two since Kelce attended her concert in Kansas City, intending to give her a friendship bracelet along with his phone number.

Earlier this week, Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce, seemingly confirmed the two were dating, however, Travis cleared it up.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

With Swift making her appearance today, hopefully Kelce can finally give her that friendship bracelet.

