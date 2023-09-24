Two people killed after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, before 8 p.m., a motorcycle was heading south on National Avenue, and a silver Nissan Altima was turning west on Pythian Street.

The crash happened when the motorcycle collided with the car.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, and the passenger of the car, a woman in her 40s, both died at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say speed is thought to be a factor in the crash. Police also say National Avenue at the intersection will be shut down for up to four hours while crews investigate the scene.

