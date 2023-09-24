Volunteer firefighter taken to the hospital after tree falls on truck during Saturday night storms

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A volunteer firefighter from Ash Grove was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a tree fell on his truck.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 9 p.m., the 24-year-old firefighter was responding to a non-emergency call on 560th Road, about one mile north of Walnut Grove.

While responding to the call, the tree fell on his Chevrolet 1500. He was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.