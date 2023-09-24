Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching strong to severe t-storm chances tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching strong to severe t-storm chances tonight & early Sunday morning
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Greene County judge says Glendale High School QB can return to the field
Troy Mayfield and William Travis. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Two men in Douglas County charged, in separate cases, with attempting to meet with minors at a Walmart
FILE — Travis Kelce discussed the rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift during an interview...
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ Taylor Swift rumors
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating a death in Shannon County

Latest News

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
Daniels’ 4 TD passes, Ramos’ late kick lift No. 12 LSU over Arkansas
Raking leaves
Leave the leaves! Missouri Department of Conservation says to leave behind some of the leaves on your lawn this autumn
KY3's Michael Hoffman reports.
Missouri Department of Conservation says to leave behind some of the leaves on your lawn this autumn
Motorcyclist and a car passenger have died after a crash in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Two people killed after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Springfield