1 shot during altercation near Drury University in Springfield

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one person suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting near Drury University on Sunday.

Police responded to Clay and Central around 7 p.m. Investigators say it started as a dispute between several people before the shots were fired. Police said no arrests have been made.

The victim then showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Doctors describe her condition as stable.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist and a car passenger have died after a crash in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Two people killed after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Springfield
Raking leaves
Leave the leaves! Missouri Department of Conservation says to leave behind some of the leaves on your lawn this autumn
Police investigate deadly e-bike crash in Branson, Mo.
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
After morning fog, highs will warm into the lower 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not very fall-like as September winds down

Latest News

Hudson, 7, left, Callahan, 13, middle, and Keegan Pruente, 10, right, stand outside their...
More Missouri schools are adopting 4-day weeks. For parents, the challenge is day 5
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Branson High School hosting college and career fair Monday night for students
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Friends and family can no longer pick out books for loved ones but they can send the money for...
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family