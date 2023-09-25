1 shot during altercation near Drury University in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one person suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting near Drury University on Sunday.

Police responded to Clay and Central around 7 p.m. Investigators say it started as a dispute between several people before the shots were fired. Police said no arrests have been made.

The victim then showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Doctors describe her condition as stable.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.