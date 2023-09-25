1 shot during altercation near Drury University in Springfield
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one person suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting near Drury University on Sunday.
Police responded to Clay and Central around 7 p.m. Investigators say it started as a dispute between several people before the shots were fired. Police said no arrests have been made.
The victim then showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Doctors describe her condition as stable.
