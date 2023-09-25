911 phone outage in Stone, Taney, and other counties raises concerns about emergency services

REEDS SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A recent phone outage in Stone County, along with several other surrounding counties, has raised serious concerns about the accessibility of emergency services.

The outage, which occurred while the Brightspeed services upgraded a new generator, left many residents unable to contact 911 during emergencies.

Keith Kinnard, the executive director for Stone County’s 911, received the alarming news of the overnight phone outage.

He expressed the gravity of the situation, saying, “When you can’t get through to 911, that’s devastating. After all, how are you supposed to get that help? Because that’s what we do.”

The outage affected a total of ten call centers, with varying durations of disruption.

Some counties, such as Taney, experienced the outage for an hour, while others endured several hours of service disruption. Stone County continued to face difficulties even into Monday afternoon.

The primary cause of this widespread disruption was attributed to issues with Brightspeed, the service provider for these counties.

Ted Martin, the fire chief in Branson, acknowledged the impact of the outage on emergency response.

In response to the crisis, his team swiftly executed a plan to notify the public about alternative ways to access emergency services. They established a dedicated cellphone line and utilized social media and media outlets to inform residents about this backup system.

“When that system goes down—not just in Branson but in a regional area—that causes great concern as to how people can get ahold of us,” Chief Martin emphasized.

While Taney County reported that they didn’t miss any service calls during the hour of reduced capacity, Stone County remained uncertain about potential missed life-saving calls. The uncertainty looms large, with Kinnard expressing his concern, “That’s what’s worrying some of us today. We’re wondering what did we miss. Did we miss that life-saving call?”

