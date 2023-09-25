Changing fall colors returning to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Once we hit 1:50 early Saturday morning, the fall season officially began across the Ozarks this past weekend.

With the arrival of the fall season, many are wondering how the upcoming fall foliage will unfold. It’s something that Kelly McGowan, horticulture specialist at the University of Missouri Extension in Greene County, has started to notice.

“I think we’re really starting to see some great peak color seeing up for the Ozarks,” McGowan said. “I’ve noticed just in the last few days, with the shorter day lengths that we’re experiencing, trees are really starting to respond. We’re starting to see some of that beautiful color.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation says that central and northeast Missouri are the more favored areas showing signs of leaves starting to turn color.

While that part of the state experienced more of the drought conditions through the summer, areas containing walnut, locust, sycamore, Ohio buckeye and northern catalpa trees already changing color. That’s not surprising to McGowan since the makeup of those trees allow them to change colors earlier than others.

“One of the maple trees we have at the Springfield Botanical Gardens is one of the first we have that turns early each year,” McGowan said. “It’s a beautiful maple bred for its fall coloring and we’re already starting to get some great color from that.”

No matter what variety of tree you turn to and look for changing fall colors, McGowan says the leaves on the trees all change color for the same reason.

“Trees produce chlorophyll in the summertime,” McGowan explains. “Now that we’re starting to see shorter day lengths, that chlorophyll production will stop. What’s left is yellow and orange colors underneath that green color. On some trees like maple, they produce something called anthocyanins. That’s what gives them the really great purple and red color that we see. It also serves as an anti-freeze for the tree going into the winter to help it survive.”

If you’re wondering when’s the best time in the Ozarks to see the changing fall colors, the change becomes noticeable during the first half of the month of October.

While the color peaks just before the end of October, the latest foliage forecast from smokymountains.com says our colors should peak around October 23rd. McGowan says the recent weather we’ve seen going into this season is better compared to last year.

“Last summer, we had a terrible drought-ridden summer and the trees really suffered from that,” says McGowan. “Going into the fall this year, the trees look pretty healthy. They’re well saturated. They’ve had plenty of rain. So, that is certainly going to be helpful.”

For a look at the foliage forecast for the Ozarks and the rest of the country, you can the foliage map at smokymountains.com. If you want to find a great area to see the colors over the next month, the Missouri Department of Conservation has a page of some great places to go and an overview of how each part of Missouri is progressing through the foliage season.

