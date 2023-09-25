Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charlie Hustle is getting in on the K-Swift fun.

After music superstar Taylor Swift visited tight end Travis Kelce’s Arrowhead Stadium suite for Sunday’s 41-10 thumping of the Chicago Bears, the local apparel company is affording Chiefs fans the opportunity to play along with the fresh relationship.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10

On Monday, Charlie Hustle launched a “In My Red Era” collection of clothing. Shirts are $36 and hoodies are $72.

You can buy them online only.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
Lebanon, Mo. Shooting
Woman shot, man arrested at a home in Lebanon, Mo.
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks
Kansas Expressway chase and arrest
Suspect in custody after leading SPD and GCSO on chase down Kansas Expressway
Motorcyclist and a car passenger have died after a crash in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Two people killed after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Springfield

Latest News

Effie Maxine Holden disappeared from an area on Main Street in Willow Springs on September 25.
Police searching for a woman reported missing from Mountain View, Mo.
Prosecutors filed charges against a driver for a deadly crash in Mountain Home.
Driver faces charges for deadly crash in Mountain Home, Ark., in 2022
Police say a man is expected to recover after being stabbed at a house Monday night.
Man stabbed while checking on a house for a friend in Springfield, Mo.
Driver faces charges for deadly crash in Mountain Home, Ark., in 2022
Courtesy: Juanita K. Hammons
COMING SOON: The Celtic Woman announces tour stop in Springfield, Mo.